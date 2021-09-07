Detroit Tigers announce two game changes to accommodate fans

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have changed a pair of times to accommodate all fans attending the Tigers and Detroit Lions games on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26.

The Tigers game on September 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays will now begin at 12:10 p.m. ET while their Sept. 26 matchup against the Kansas City Royals will also begin at 12:10 p.m. ET.

To accommodate all fans attending the #Tigers and Lions games on Sept. 12 & Sept. 26, first pitch has been changed to 12:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/vUOW9ounBt — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 7, 2021