Detroit Tigers announce two game changes to accommodate fans

by

On Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have changed a pair of times to accommodate all fans attending the Tigers and Detroit Lions games on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26.

The Tigers game on September 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays will now begin at 12:10 p.m. ET while their Sept. 26 matchup against the Kansas City Royals will also begin at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.