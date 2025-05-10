Casey Mize Speaks To Media Casey Mize injury update

Detroit Tigers Announce Unfortunate Decision on Casey Mize

Tigers RHP Casey Mize is headed to the IL with a mild hamstring strain. Keider Montero, red-hot in Triple-A, is a top candidate to replace him.

The Detroit Tigers will be without right-hander Casey Mize, at least for a little while.

On Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch announced that Mize is being placed on the injured list with a mild hamstring strain, after experiencing some discomfort during his last outing in Colorado.

“In his last inning in Colorado he felt a little sensation, a little tweak,” Hinch told reporters. “Everybody thought it was dehydration. Turns out it was a little something. Very mild.”

RHP Chase Lee has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo and will be active for Saturday’s game. Meanwhile, Mize’s scheduled start for Tuesday is now TBD.

Mize has been excellent for the Tigers this season, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.53 ERA, 35 strikeouts, and a 1.01 WHIP over 42.2 innings in seven starts.

With Detroit needing rotation help, Keider Montero seems like a strong candidate to get the call.

Stay tuned—Mize’s absence may be short, but the opportunity for Montero could be big.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

