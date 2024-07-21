in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Announce Unfortunate Decision On Reese Olson, Kerry Carpenter

Reese Olson was injured during Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers have made a series of roster moves, including an unfortunate announcement regarding right-hander Reese Olson. The team has placed Olson on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, a significant blow to the pitching staff as they continue their season.

Reese Olson Detroit Tigers

Reese Olson’s Injury and Impact

Reese Olson exited his start against the Blue Jays after just two innings on Saturday due to a sore right shoulder. Olson managed to strand runners with double-play grounders in his two scoreless innings, allowing only two singles and one walk. He threw 30 pitches, 16 for strikes, before being replaced by right-hander Alex Faedo in the third inning. Olson was seeking his fourth consecutive win, having previously secured victories over Cincinnati and Cleveland before the All-Star break and defeating the Chicago White Sox on June 23.

Starting the season 0-5 in his first nine starts, Olson, 24, has significantly improved his performance. He arrived in Toronto with a 4-8 record and a 3.30 ERA over 18 starts in his second major league season with the Tigers. This injury marks a significant setback for both Olson and the Tigers as they navigate the remainder of the season.

Additional Roster Moves

In conjunction with Olson’s injury, the Tigers announced several other roster adjustments. Following yesterday’s game, the team optioned INF/OF Ryan Vilade to Triple-A Toledo and placed Olson on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. To bolster their lineup and pitching staff, the Tigers selected INF/OF Bligh Madris from Triple-A Toledo and recalled LHP Easton Lucas from Triple-A Toledo. Additionally, to make room for Madris on the 40-man roster, the team transferred OF Kerry Carpenter to the 60-day injured list.

Upcoming Games

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon in the final game of their three-game series. The team will need to adapt quickly to Olson’s absence and the other roster changes as they aim to maintain their competitive edge.

