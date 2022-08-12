Detroit Tigers announce unfortunate decision on SP Tarik Skubal

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made an unfortunate decision on SP Tarik Skubal.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced that in order to make room for Daniel Norris, who will start tonight’s game against the Chicago White Sox, they have transferred Skubal to the 60-day injured list.

Skubal was originally placed on the IL with left arm fatigue.

By placing Skubal on the 60-day IL, it is almost certain that his 2022 season is over.

On the season, Tarik Skubal was 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts for the Tigers. He racked up 117 strikeouts while walking 32 in 117.2 innings pitched.

AJ Hinch Gives Unfortunate Update On SP Tarik Skubal

After leaving the Detroit Tigers August 1st game early, Tarik Skubal was optimistic that he would not miss a start but he did not want to take any risks.

“I thought my stuff was good,” he said. “I thought I was throwing the ball well. But something didn’t feel right. My arm felt fatigued. That’s kind of why I came out when I did.”

Prior to the Detroit Tigers Aug. 2 game, manager AJ Hinch said he was not as optimistic as Skubal was about him making his next start.

“He’s doing OK,” Hinch said. “He’s going to get tests and see some docs. I know he’s optimistic and he wants to make his next start. I am not so certain, just because of the alarms that go off this year when a pitcher isn’t feeling right.

“We are going to be very careful with this and see where it takes us.”

Nation, what do you make of all of the injuries that Detroit Tigers pitchers have suffered in 2022? Let’s just hope that this move is just cautionary and that Skubal does not need surgery.

