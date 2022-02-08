Detroit Tigers announce when they will retire Lou Whitaker’s No. 1 jersey

Former Detroit Tigers‘ second baseman Lou Whitaker may have gotten the shaft when it comes to the Baseball Hall of Fame, but according to the Tigers, he will soon have his No. 1 jersey retired.

The Tigers took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce that Whitaker will officially have his No. 1 retired before the Tigers’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 6 of the upcoming season.

Whitaker’s No. 1 was supposed to be officially retired in 2020 but the pandemic prevented that from happening.

Congrats, Lou!