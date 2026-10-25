The Detroit Tigers have already started reshaping their coaching staff following a disappointing 2026 season, but another change could still be coming. After finishing 76-86 and missing the postseason, manager A.J. Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris have several important decisions to make before spring training.

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Detroit has already reportedly moved on from first-base coach Anthony Sanders and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves, while reportedly adding former Major League catcher Martín Maldonado to the organization. However, one unresolved question involves the future of third-base coach Billy Boyer, whose role could change again before the 2027 season.

Detroit Tigers third base coach Billy Boyer (88) signals players before a play against Athletics during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Coaching Staff Changes Started Right After the Season

The Tigers began adjusting their coaching staff shortly after their disappointing season ended. According to MLB.com, which confirmed the moves through team sources, Sanders and Nieves will not return in 2027 after Detroit failed to build on consecutive postseason appearances. The club has not announced the changes itself.

Sanders lasted just one season in Detroit after being hired to improve the team’s baserunning. Unfortunately, the Tigers finished with only 58 stolen bases, ranking second-to-last in Major League Baseball.

Detroit also finished tied for 22nd in Statcast’s baserunning runs metric at minus-four, a significant decline from previous seasons. The Tigers had ranked seventh in 2025 and 10th in each of the two seasons before that. Those numbers help explain why the organization could be interested in changing its approach on the bases.

As we previously reported when Detroit began reshaping its coaching philosophy, the Tigers have an opportunity to build a more aggressive offensive identity around young players such as Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark.

But the coaching changes might not be finished.

Billy Boyer’s Future Could Be Another Decision for A.J. Hinch

One of Detroit’s most interesting unresolved questions involves Boyer, who moved from his quality-control position to third-base coach in July after Joey Cora departed the organization.

Boyer handled those responsibilities for the remainder of the season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will occupy the same position in 2027. The Tigers could retain him at third base, move him into another coaching role, or consider additional candidates as they finalize their staff.

The Detroit News reported that Boyer’s status for next season remains unclear following the club’s decision to move on from Sanders and Nieves. There has been no confirmed report that Boyer is being dismissed, so another change at third base remains a possibility rather than an announced decision.

The expected arrival of Maldonado adds another interesting element to Detroit’s coaching structure. As we previously reported following his expected hiring, the former World Series champion is expected to join Hinch’s staff in a quality-control role.

That addition creates more flexibility as Detroit determines how to fill its remaining vacancies and distribute responsibilities among its coaches.

Detroit Tigers Need More Than New Coaches in 2027

Hinch still has the confidence of Harris, who publicly backed his manager at Detroit’s end-of-season press conference. However, that support comes with the expectation that Detroit will improve its preparation, player development, and execution.

The Tigers have an exciting collection of young talent, including McGonigle, Clark, and Dillon Dingler, but developing those players into a consistently winning team remains the organization’s biggest challenge.

Detroit must improve its baserunning while also making better decisions in critical situations. Whether those improvements come through new coaches, revised responsibilities, or a different instructional approach, the Tigers cannot afford another season of underachievement.

Boyer’s role remains one of the coaching questions worth monitoring as Detroit prepares for 2027. The Tigers have already demonstrated a willingness to make changes, and another adjustment would not be surprising as Hinch and Harris work to get the organization back into postseason contention.