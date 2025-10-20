Report: Detroit Tigers Move On From Coach Following 2025 Season

According to multiple reports, including Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic and Andy Martino of SNY, Detroit Tigers first-base coach Anthony Iapoce will not be returning to the coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Martino was first to report the news, noting that Iapoce, a Long Island native, has experience managing at the Triple-A level and serving as a major league hitting coach for both the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs before joining Detroit.

The 2025 season marked Iapoce’s third year on manager A.J. Hinch’s staff, where he was known for his energetic presence and player development work. While the team hasn’t made an official announcement, this move suggests the Tigers could be shaking up their coaching structure heading into what will be a pivotal offseason for the organization.

With a young core led by Riley Greene, Colt Keith, and Parker Meadows, Detroit is expected to focus heavily on refining its offensive approach heading into 2026, a potential reason for re-evaluating the staff.

No replacement has been announced yet, but sources around the league expect Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris to begin interviews in the coming weeks.