Detroit Tigers Could Add Flamethrower Before MLB Trade Deadline

It’s only mid-June, but the Detroit Tigers are already giving off serious postseason vibes.

At 46-27, Detroit leads the AL Central by 9 games and looks every bit like a playoff-bound team. With the MLB Trade Deadline still more than six weeks away (July 31), now is the time for the front office to begin identifying impact upgrades — especially in the bullpen.

One name already worth watching? Aroldis Chapman, the seven-time All-Star and current closer for the Boston Red Sox.

TL;DR

Aroldis Chapman , 37, is having a resurgence: 1.55 ERA, 0.862 WHIP, and 12 saves in 32 games.

, 37, is having a resurgence: 1.55 ERA, 0.862 WHIP, and 12 saves in 32 games. His fastball still averages 99 mph .

. The Red Sox are 37-36 and fourth in the AL East — 6.5 games out of first.

are 37-36 and fourth in the AL East — 6.5 games out of first. Chapman is on a 1-year, $10.75M deal , making him a clear trade candidate .

, making him a . The Tigers, leading the AL Central, could use another late-inning arm as they gear up for October.

Chapman’s Numbers Speak for Themselves

At 37 years old, Aroldis Chapman has found his dominant form again. His 2025 stats are among the best of his career:

ERA : 1.55

: 1.55 WHIP : 0.862 (best since 2020)

: 0.862 (best since 2020) Saves : 12

: 12 Strikeouts : 39 in 29.0 innings

: 39 in 29.0 innings Games: 32

He’s still averaging 99 mph on his fastball and remains one of the toughest left-handed relievers in the game.

Boston’s Position Makes a Trade Likely

The Red Sox are hovering at .500 and appear stuck between buying and selling. At 37-36, they’re in fourth place in the AL East and already 6.5 games behind the Yankees.

With top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony now in the big leagues, Boston’s focus may shift to building for 2026 — and moving Chapman before the deadline makes strategic sense.

He’s a free agent after this season and one of the most attractive rental arms on the market.

Why Detroit Is a Perfect Fit

The Tigers’ bullpen has been serviceable, but they lack a true “blow them away” strikeout arm. Chapman would immediately slot into a high-leverage role and give manager A.J. Hinch the ability to:

Match up more effectively late in games

Shorten postseason games

Lean on Chapman’s vast playoff experience (2 World Series titles, 37 postseason appearances)

For a team trying to take the next step, adding Chapman checks every box: talent, postseason pedigree, and short-term commitment.

Contract Snapshot

2025 salary : $10.75 million

: $10.75 million Free agent : After the 2025 season

: After the 2025 season Detroit would owe roughly $4–5 million if a deal is made near the deadline

That price tag is manageable — and his impact could be massive.

The Bottom Line

There’s no rush — the MLB Trade Deadline isn’t until July 31. But smart contenders like Detroit don’t wait until the final hours to identify the right fit.

Aroldis Chapman is pitching like an elite closer again. The Tigers have the need, the flexibility, and the postseason goals to justify the move.

If Detroit wants to make a serious run this fall, landing Chapman before the deadline could be the move that seals it.