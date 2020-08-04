41.2 F
Detroit Tigers ascending in CBS, ESPN MLB Power Rankings

They're moving up in the rankings nationally.

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
Source Evan Petzold
Via Detroit Free Press

It’s been a while since the Detroit Tigers received any national attention that wasn’t the bad kind, but after a 5-5 start to begin the shortened 2020 campaign, that’s slowly beginning to change.

The team is climbing the power rankings from CBS Sports and ESPN in the latest edition of both. They’re now occupying the No. 18 spot for CBS Sports after starting at No. 29. Conversely, they’re now in the No. 24 spot for ESPN, climbing from No. 29.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated have the Tigers ranked No. 18 and No. 24, respectively.

Here’s what ESPN had to say about the team:

“If you want to dream big, the bullpen has been excellent,” the evaluation reads. “And with so many teams struggling to lock down the late innings, that’s one way the Tigers might surprise. That seems unlikely, but odds are we’re going to see one surprise team make the playoffs.”

Playoffs? ESPN is on record as using the “p” word for Detroit!

How about CBS Sports?

“The Tigers haven’t been terrible so far and rookie sensation Casey Mize is surely soon to make his MLB debut,” CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder wrote. “Though they have one of the worst rosters in baseball and are projected to be awful this season, there are reasons Tigers fans should be excited about the future.”

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

