Detroit Tigers Assistant GM Resigns Amid Disgusting Allegations

The Detroit Tigers have announced the resignation of assistant GM Sam Menzin, who stepped down amid an internal investigation into workplace misconduct allegations. The team is moving forward with a renewed emphasis on professionalism and accountability.

The Detroit Tigers are facing a significant change in their front office, as assistant general manager Sam Menzin has officially resigned. His departure comes in the wake of an internal investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

Team Statement Confirms Investigation

While the Tigers have not publicly disclosed specific details about the allegations, the organization did issue a clear statement regarding the situation:

“Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin’s conduct, the club promptly completed an investigation. Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism.”

The Tigers’ human resources and compliance departments reportedly contacted former staff as part of the investigation.

Disgusting Allegations Against Sam Menzin

From The Athletic:

“Team officials did not specify Menzin’s conduct, but The Athletic spoke to two former Tigers employees who said Menzin sent them unsolicited lewd photos.”

“Two women who worked for the Tigers told The Athletic that Menzin, 34, sent them photos of his genitals via Snapchat, an app where images are viewed and then auto-deleted. Both women said they received unsolicited lewd photos from Menzin on several occasions, dating back to at least 2017. A third woman who works in baseball but not for the Tigers said that around 2018-19 she also received unsolicited photos from Menzin via Snapchat, including “side profiles” of his genitals.”

To read the full report via The Athletic, please click here.

Looking Ahead

For now, the Tigers are focused on keeping things steady on the field. With strong early-season performances and a fanbase hungry for October baseball, Detroit’s next move in the front office will be closely watched by those inside and outside the organization.

