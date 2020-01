The Detroit Tigers were able to re-sign pitcher Michael Fulmer last week, and they’ve done the same with several more members of the team today.

Embed from Getty Images

They’ve agreed to one-year contracts with four players, including starting pitcher Matthew Boyd ($5.3 million), reliever Buck Farmer ($1.15 million), center fielder JaCoby Jones ($1.57 million) and starting pitcher Daniel Norris ($2.96 million).