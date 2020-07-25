Detroit Tigers beat writer trolls Nick Castellanos following near home run

It is no mystery that former Detroit Tigers OF Nick Castellanos was not a huge fan of Comerica Park. In fact, Castellanos, who now plays for the Cincinnati Reds, made it pretty clear that the huge outfield at the stadium kept his offensive numbers down.

Well, on Saturday, Castellanos came to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning with a chance to give the Reds the lead. But instead of hitting the ball over the centerfield fence at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Castellanos hit was chased down and caught by Tigers CF JaCoby Jones.

Following the play, Detroit News Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky took the opportunity to troll Castellanos be reminding us all of Nick’s feelings about Comerica Park.

Well played, Chris!

Horseshit ballpark, ey Nick? Castellanos hit a seed right to the wall in center, Jones ran it down — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) July 25, 2020