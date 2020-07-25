41.2 F
Detroit Tigers beat writer trolls Nick Castellanos following near home run

By Arnold Powell
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Detroit Tigers
Sep 27, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos (9) celebrates after he hits a double in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It is no mystery that former Detroit Tigers OF Nick Castellanos was not a huge fan of Comerica Park. In fact, Castellanos, who now plays for the Cincinnati Reds, made it pretty clear that the huge outfield at the stadium kept his offensive numbers down.

Well, on Saturday, Castellanos came to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning with a chance to give the Reds the lead. But instead of hitting the ball over the centerfield fence at the Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati, Castellanos hit was chased down and caught by Tigers CF JaCoby Jones.

Following the play, Detroit News Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky took the opportunity to troll Castellanos be reminding us all of Nick’s feelings about Comerica Park.

Well played, Chris!

