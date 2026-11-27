When the Detroit Tigers designated right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske for assignment on Friday afternoon, the move raised an interesting question. Why would the Tigers tender Brieske a contract for the 2027 season only to remove him from their 40-man roster a few days later?

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As it turns out, there may be a strategic reason behind the seemingly contradictory decisions. According to MLive Tigers beat reporter Evan Woodbery, the move could actually increase Detroit’s chances of keeping Brieske in the organization.

Sep 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske (4) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why the Detroit Tigers Designated Beau Brieske for Assignment

The Tigers officially announced one-year contracts with Luis Gil and Ha-Seong Kim on Friday, designating Brieske and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng for assignment to accommodate the additions. However, Woodbery pointed out that Detroit previously used a similar strategy with outfielder Akil Baddoo.

“Why DFA Brieske a few days after tendering him a contract for 2027?” Woodbery wrote on X.

“Similar to what they did with Akil Baddoo a couple years ago: The tender could dissuade teams from claiming Brieske off waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he’ll be outrighted and become a well-paid Mud Hen.”

Essentially, another team considering claiming Brieske off waivers would have to weigh the financial commitment associated with his tendered contract. That could make him a less attractive waiver claim, potentially allowing the Tigers to retain him in the minor leagues while freeing up a valuable 40-man roster spot.

Could Beau Brieske Remain With the Tigers?

Being designated for assignment does not necessarily mean Brieske’s time with the Tigers organization is over. If he clears outright waivers, Detroit could assign him to Triple-A Toledo, subject to his contractual and service-time rights.

Of course, another organization could still claim Brieske, meaning there is some risk involved in the move. However, if Woodbery’s interpretation is correct, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris could ultimately free up a roster spot without losing a valuable pitching depth option.

What initially appeared to be a head-scratching roster decision makes considerably more sense when viewed from that perspective.