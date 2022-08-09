Detroit Tigers: Beau Brieske scratched from rehab start

The Detroit Tigers have scratched Beau Brieske from a rehab start amid some arm issues that have caused him to need to get off the mound once again. He’s been dealing with a forearm issue and was working back from the injury with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens squad.

The right-hander is continuing to deal with symptoms of bicep tendonitis, which are putting a wrench in his plans to return to the mound. He was anticipated to throw for the Tigers on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, but Garrett Hill has since been shifted into that slot in Brieske’s absence.

Beau Brieske will not start this week as planned. He had continued symptoms of biceps tendinitis after his rehab start last week. Garrett Hill moves up to start Thursday vs. Cleveland. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 9, 2022

It’s yet another blow to the team’s rotation. Even though Brieske was already out and is on the 15-day Injured List (IL), his extended absence just continues to mount the list of injuries and time missed from the Tigers pitchers. Brieske was settling into his own and being an unlikely source for the Tigers.

He pitched well for the team before heading to the IL, and now the setback will cause the rotation to remain thin for a while longer. Especially with Tarik Skubal also on the IL with his arm issues. It feels like the list is ever-growing with this team, with the number of pitchers that have spent time off the mound consistently rising.

In 2022, Brieske has made 15 starts for the Detroit Tigers, where he has accrued 81.2 innings pitched. He managed a 4.19 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and punched out 54 hitters, using his stuff to be a model of efficiency. In a year where unlikely sources have powered the rotation, Brieske has been a bright spot.

Without Brieske in the rotation, Hill will have to step up and continue to be a key piece of the rotation. The same rotation that has Matt Manning as the “acting ace” as the team’s number one option. But, with injuries, it’s all the team can do.

Bicep tendonitis could be a lingering issue, but there’s hope that some rest will allow him to get back on the mound and work back into things. The drawback is that it could be a slow return, unfortunately.

