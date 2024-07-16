in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Bet on Power Arm, Select Josh Randall with 85th Pick

Tigers Select RHP Josh Randall with 85th Pick in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers have selected right-handed pitcher Josh Randall with the 85th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

From Catcher to Pitcher: Josh Randall’s Unique Journey

Randall, a converted catcher who found his stride as a pitcher during his junior season at the University of San Diego, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds. His primary weapon is a heavy slider thrown with substantial velocity, often reaching speeds of 98 mph.

Pitching Arsenal and Potential

Josh Randall’s pitching arsenal includes a fastball, which he uses to complement his slider by keeping hitters off balance. Despite being relatively new to pitching, Randall exhibited a promising feel for his east-west moving slider, which has earned praise for its potential to develop into an above-average pitch.

In his last college season, Randall struck out 85 batters over 72.1 innings, showcasing his high-velocity and slider combination. While there are concerns about his limited pitch selection and control-over-command style, the Tigers view Randall as a potential asset. His changeup remains undeveloped, but the team plans a cautious approach to refining his overall game before aggressively advancing him through the minor leagues.

Long-Term Project with High Potential

Josh Randall’s selection, regarded as a cost-saving measure by some, is seen by the Tigers as a long-term project. The team aims to enhance his capabilities, hoping that with more experience and fine-tuning, he can evolve into a reliable pitcher, whether as a starting rotation player or a power-armed reliever.

