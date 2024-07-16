Detroit Tigers Bet on Power Arm, Select Josh Randall with 85th Pick

Tigers Select RHP Josh Randall with 85th Pick in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers have selected right-handed pitcher Josh Randall with the 85th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

With their 3rd-round pick (No. 85 overall), the @Tigers select @USDbaseball right-handed pitcher Josh Randall, No. 143 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 15, 2024

From Catcher to Pitcher: Josh Randall’s Unique Journey

Randall, a converted catcher who found his stride as a pitcher during his junior season at the University of San Diego, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 240 pounds. His primary weapon is a heavy slider thrown with substantial velocity, often reaching speeds of 98 mph.

Pitching Arsenal and Potential

Josh Randall’s pitching arsenal includes a fastball, which he uses to complement his slider by keeping hitters off balance. Despite being relatively new to pitching, Randall exhibited a promising feel for his east-west moving slider, which has earned praise for its potential to develop into an above-average pitch.

In his last college season, Randall struck out 85 batters over 72.1 innings, showcasing his high-velocity and slider combination. While there are concerns about his limited pitch selection and control-over-command style, the Tigers view Randall as a potential asset. His changeup remains undeveloped, but the team plans a cautious approach to refining his overall game before aggressively advancing him through the minor leagues.

Long-Term Project with High Potential

Josh Randall’s selection, regarded as a cost-saving measure by some, is seen by the Tigers as a long-term project. The team aims to enhance his capabilities, hoping that with more experience and fine-tuning, he can evolve into a reliable pitcher, whether as a starting rotation player or a power-armed reliever.