Detroit Tigers Betting Outlook for the Rest of 2021

The Detroit Tigers currently sit in a tie for last place in the AL Central with a 24-35 record. So far this season they have struggled both on the mound and at the plate. They rank 26th in overall team batting average. They rank about 20th in the league in team ERA and have only converted 12 of a possible 20 save opportunities. However, just because the team isn’t having success doesn’t mean you can’t make money. Here are some ways you can still cash via Michigan sports betting on the Tigers this season, win or lose.

Runline Performance

Despite the Tigers’ poor overall record, they are exactly 29-29 when you factor in the Runline this season, and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Further, they are slightly over .500 as runline underdogs, at 27-25. Translation: they’ve been bad this year, but they’ve at least kept games closer than oddsmakers (and the public) have expected them to.

Over/Under Performance

In the O/U department, 22 games have hit the over, 34 have hit the under, and 2 games have pushed thus far. This is due more to the Tigers’ lack of offensive production than their pitching prowess, as shown by the team rankings we mentioned earlier. In their last 10 games, the trend is even more pronounced, with 2 games hitting the over, 7 hitting the under, and 1 push. Look for this trend to continue if their team batting average stays in the bottom 5 league-wide.

Upcoming Schedule

Over the next few weeks, the Tigers will face the Mariners, White Sox, Royals, Angels, Cardinals, and Astros, all of whom have a better record than the Tigers at this point in the season. This doesn’t bode well for Moneyline bets, although we may see some games where you can take advantage of some good overall value if the Tigers are heavy underdogs.

Team Futures

As you might expect, the Tigers’ lackluster performance so far this season has sunk them to the bottom of many futures odds lists. They are distant longshots to make any serious post-season noise, but hey, crazier things have happened. All of the following odds are as of June 8th and are subject to change as the season progresses. Many offer the option to “cash-out” which would come into play if the Tigers substantially improved their performance.

To Win the AL Central – FanDuel +20,000 & WynnBet +10,000

To Win the Americal League – FanDuel +15,000 & WynnBet + 10,000

To Win the World Series – FanDuel +25,000 & WynnBet +25,000

Interestingly, the Tigers have better odds to win the American League (+15,000) than they do to win the AL Central (+20,000). In all three categories, the Tigers rank among the longest odds of any team in the league.

Decide that you don’t want to bet on the Tigers but interested in a bit of gaming action? Take a look at Michigan online casinos with slots, blackjack, and more.

Player Props

It may come as no surprise that with the Detroit Tigers’ struggles this season, they don’t have many top players in serious contention for any end-of-season awards. Here are a few that may find themselves in the running with a much improved second half of the season. All of the following odds are as of June 8th.

Casey Mize to win AL Cy Young is 8,000 at William Hill

Matthew Young to win AL Cy Young is +10,000 at William Hill

Casey Mize to be AL Rookie of the Year is +15,000 at BetMGM Michigan

Casey Mize to Record the Most Wins Among MLB Starting Pitchers is + 6,000 at BetRivers Michigan

Casey Mize is really the only bright spot for the Tigers here, and the only one who stands much of a chance to win an end-of-season award. If the team is going to continue to struggle and finish at the bottom of the division, you can at least have some fun betting on a young, promising starting pitcher and cash in if he turns it up a notch throughout the rest of the summer.

