The Detroit Tigers have plenty of decisions to make following a disappointing 76-86 season, but one problem stands above the rest as the organization prepares for 2027. And while most fans understand Detroit needs bullpen help, the situation is considerably more complicated than simply signing another closer.

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The Tigers finished 2026 with 32 blown saves and just 32 successful saves, a staggering reminder of how often the team failed to protect late leads. Despite outscoring their opponents by 71 runs over the course of the season, Detroit finished 10 games below .500 and missed the postseason.

That’s bad enough on its own. The more concerning issue is that the Tigers don’t appear to have enough proven internal replacements to guarantee a meaningful improvement next season.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks off the field after a pitching change against Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Have a Bullpen Problem That Goes Beyond One Player

The Tigers entered 2026 believing their veteran relievers could provide stability in high-pressure situations. Instead, injuries, declining performance, and inconsistency created a bullpen that manager A.J. Hinch struggled to trust when games were on the line.

Will Vest’s year effectively ended in July, when Detroit placed him on the injured list with an elbow problem and later moved him to the 60-day list, leaving him with 26.2 innings on the season. Kenley Jansen failed to provide the reliable late-inning presence Detroit expected, and Kyle Finnegan struggled to a 1.66 WHIP after signing a two-year, $19 million contract. The result was a constantly shifting bullpen without enough dependable options to bridge the gap between the starting rotation and the final out.

A detailed examination of Detroit’s relief pitching situation highlights a particularly troubling issue: The organization hasn’t consistently developed the type of high-leverage relievers needed to replace struggling veterans.

That changes the conversation considerably. If the Tigers merely replace one expensive veteran with another, they could find themselves dealing with the same shortcomings in 2027.

The Blown Saves Define the Detroit Tigers Bullpen Offseason

As we previously documented, Detroit’s 32 blown saves were the second-highest total in baseball, behind only the Washington Nationals. The club’s positive run differential also suggested a team capable of winning significantly more games than its final record indicated.

However, blown saves aren’t all automatic losses, and fixing the bullpen alone won’t guarantee a postseason berth. What the statistic does reveal is how frequently Detroit put itself in position to win before failing to finish the job.

Scott Harris Faces a Difficult Decision About Young Relievers

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has emphasized developing pitching talent within the organization rather than relying exclusively on expensive outside additions. That approach offers long-term benefits, particularly if Detroit can consistently turn young pitchers into dependable late-inning contributors.

But the Tigers’ current bullpen depth raises questions about whether that development process can deliver results quickly enough. Drew Sommers emerged as an encouraging option late in the season, while younger arms such as Ty Madden and Yilber Díaz offer potential without yet establishing themselves as major-league solutions.

According to an earlier evaluation of Sommers’ emergence, the left-hander provided one of the few encouraging developments in Detroit’s relief corps during the second half. One promising pitcher, however, isn’t nearly enough to build a reliable bullpen.

The Tigers need multiple relievers capable of handling high-pressure innings, not simply one designated closer. They also need depth that allows Hinch to manage workloads and avoid forcing struggling pitchers into critical situations.

That’s where Harris faces his biggest challenge. Detroit must determine which internal pitchers are legitimate 2027 contributors and which bullpen roles require outside reinforcements.

As we previously examined while discussing Jacob Waguespack’s future, the veteran reliever could provide affordable bullpen depth after recording a 0.91 WHIP across 47 innings in 2026. But even successful depth pieces aren’t necessarily equipped to carry a bullpen through an entire season of high-leverage situations.

Why Detroit Cannot Afford Another Bullpen Gamble

The Tigers have several young position players capable of becoming important pieces of their next competitive team. Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Dillon Dingler offer reasons for optimism, but their development won’t mean nearly as much if Detroit continues wasting leads.

The organization also faces a different reality following the departure of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, both traded away at the deadline. Without the same established starting-pitching foundation, bullpen reliability becomes even more important as Detroit tries to build another contender.

What a Realistic Bullpen Plan Looks Like for 2027

There is no requirement that the Tigers spend enormous money on a single superstar closer. A more practical solution could involve adding two dependable late-inning arms while continuing to develop younger pitchers who can eventually assume larger roles.

That approach would give Hinch more flexibility and reduce the pressure on any one reliever to carry the entire bullpen. It would also provide insurance if injuries or declining performance strike again.

The Detroit Tigers don’t simply need someone who can record the final three outs. They need a bullpen capable of protecting leads consistently, developing new contributors, and surviving an entire 162-game season.

Until that happens, the biggest question surrounding Detroit’s offseason won’t be how much talent Harris can add. It will be whether the Tigers can finally stop wasting the victories they already put themselves in position to earn.