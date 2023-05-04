Max Scherzer was not only returning from his suspension on Wednesday night, but he was also making his return to Comerica Park, as he and his New York Mets teammates took on his former team, the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers were not too kind to their former pitcher as they blasted him for six runs on eight hits over just 3 1/3 innings of work.

Detroit Tigers blast Max Scherzer in his return to Comerica Park

Scherzer made his return to the field after serving a 10-game suspension for supposedly using an illegal sticky substance. Unfortunately, for him and the Mets, he was not in top form and struggled against the Tigers, who were at the bottom of the MLB rankings for runs scored. The ace gave up six earned runs and eight hits in just 3 1/3 innings. The six earned runs was the most Scherzer allowed in a start since July 8, 2021.

Bottom Line: Scherzer was much better in his first return to Comerica Park

Scherzer returned to Comerica Park for the second time since departing the Tigers for the Washington Nationals as a free agent in 2014. In his first visit on June 30, 2019, he dominated with 14 strikeouts and only one run allowed over eight innings. Tigers.