Detroit Tigers break up Phillies no-hit attempt in 8th inning

The Detroit Tigers once again had a considerable issue with attempting to generate any offense against the Philadelphia Phillies, having failed to get a hit through five innings in their last game on Tuesday. It was more of the same tonight, thanks to a superb performance on the mound by Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler, who carried a no-hitter into the 8th inning.

Tyler Nevin broke up Zack Wheeler's no-hitter

The Tigers have been no-hit a total of 14 times since 1901, but it was Tyler Nevin who made sure that tonight wouldn't mark the 15th occasion. His hit Broke up Wheeler's no-hit attempt with one out in the 8th inning tonight at Citizens Bank Park:

Tyler Nevin breaks up Zach Wheeler’s no-hitter with one out in the 8th.



Philly crowd acknowledges the effort.

Wrapping It Up: Detroit is struggling offensively

The Tigers have had a rough go of it since outfielder Riley Greene went down with an injury. Simply put, they need more production from players like Javier Baez and Eric Haase in his absence.

Thankfully, Nevin made the most of his opportunity tonight.