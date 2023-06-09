Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers break up Phillies no-hit attempt in 8th inning

By Paul Tyler
5
0

The Detroit Tigers once again had a considerable issue with attempting to generate any offense against the Philadelphia Phillies, having failed to get a hit through five innings in their last game on Tuesday. It was more of the same tonight, thanks to a superb performance on the mound by Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler, who carried a no-hitter into the 8th inning.

Detroit Tigers spring training

Tyler Nevin broke up Zack Wheeler's no-hitter

The Tigers have been no-hit a total of 14 times since 1901, but it was Tyler Nevin who made sure that tonight wouldn't mark the 15th occasion. His hit Broke up Wheeler's no-hit attempt with one out in the 8th inning tonight at Citizens Bank Park:

- Advertisement -

Wrapping It Up: Detroit is struggling offensively

The Tigers have had a rough go of it since outfielder Riley Greene went down with an injury. Simply put, they need more production from players like Javier Baez and Eric Haase in his absence.

Thankfully, Nevin made the most of his opportunity tonight.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Michigan Basketball lands 2nd transfer player in as many days
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

Michigan Basketball lands 2nd transfer player in as many days

The Michigan basketball program has landed another transfer player that is expected to play right off the bat.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.