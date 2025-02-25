Detroit Tigers Bring Back Fan Favorite on Minor League Deal

On Monday evening, the Detroit Tigers announced they have signed left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league camp. This marks the third time the Tigers have signed Chafin.

Andrew Chaffin By the Numbers

Previous Tigers Stints : Chafin pitched for Detroit in 2022 and 2023.

: Chafin pitched for Detroit in 2022 and 2023. 2023 Stats : In 41 games with the Tigers, Chafin posted a 3.16 ERA, 1.378 WHIP. He was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline but struggled in 21 games, allowing 10 runs in 19.1 innings.

: In 41 games with the Tigers, Chafin posted a 3.16 ERA, 1.378 WHIP. He was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline but struggled in 21 games, allowing 10 runs in 19.1 innings. 2022 Performance: Chafin posted a solid 2.83 ERA and 1.169 WHIP for the Tigers.

Bottom Line

The Tigers will be hoping Chafin can rediscover his previous effectiveness and provide a steady lefty option in their bullpen. At 34 years old, Chafin looks to regain his form with the Tigers and contribute to the bullpen in 2025.