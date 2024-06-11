Detroit Tigers Bring Back Reliever Miguel Diaz on Minor-League Deal





Big news on the roster front: the Detroit Tigers are bringing back right-handed reliever Miguel Diaz on a minor-league contract. Yep, you heard that right – Diaz is making a comeback to the Motor City after a brief stint with the Houston Astros. Talk about a plot twist!

Miguel Diaz’s Wild Ride: From Houston to Home Base

So, what’s the deal with Diaz? Well, after getting the boot from the Detroit Tigers at the end of spring training, he tried his luck down in Houston. But hey, sometimes you just gotta come home, right? Now he’s headed to Triple-A Toledo, ready to show off his stuff.

Let’s rewind a bit and talk about Miguel Diaz’s rollercoaster journey. The guy’s 29, and he’s been on quite the adventure. He bounced around with the Astros for a bit, then landed in Triple-A Sugar Land, where things got a bit rocky. We’re talking 15 runs on 20 hits in just 14 innings. Ouch. That led to his release on May 27 – not exactly the grand finale he was hoping for.

But hey, it’s not all bad news. Miguel Diaz had his shining moment with the Detroit Tigers back in 2022. Remember that September call-up? The dude was lights out, giving up just one measly earned run in 14 innings. That’s the kind of performance that turns heads and gets you a spot on the 40-man roster for the next season.

Now, Diaz isn’t new to the scene. Hailing from the Dominican Republic, he was the top pick in the 2016 Rule 5 Draft before landing with the Padres. He’s had his fair share of ups and downs, including some gnarly knee injuries that kept him sidelined for a while. But hey, every hero has their comeback story, right? In 2021, he bounced back strong, posting a 3.64 ERA in 42 innings.

Fast forward to now, and Diaz is back in the D. The Detroit Tigers are giving him another shot to prove himself, and you better believe fans and coaches are keeping a close eye on him. Can he recapture that magic from seasons past? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – it’s gonna be one heck of a ride.