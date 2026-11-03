The Detroit Tigers are getting a familiar pitcher back, and this move won’t cost them a spot on their crowded 40-man roster.

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Right-handed pitcher RJ Petit is returning to Detroit’s organization from the Colorado Rockies, who announced the move Tuesday, less than a year after they selected him in the Rule 5 Draft.

The 6-foot-8 reliever is returning as a non-40-man roster player after missing the entire 2026 season following Tommy John surgery in March.

For president of baseball operations Scott Harris, it’s an opportunity to regain an intriguing arm without making another difficult roster decision.

Detroit Tigers right handed pitching prospect RJ Petit throws during minor-league minicamp Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida.



Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

RJ Petit Returns to Detroit Tigers Organization

Petit was selected by Colorado with the first overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 10, 2025, after Detroit left him unprotected, as Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported at the time.

The former 14th-round selection had put together an impressive 2025 campaign in the Tigers’ minor league system, posting a 10-2 record with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 66⅓ innings between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo.

His performance made him an attractive target for Colorado, which hoped to add his powerful fastball and developing slider to its bullpen.

However, Petit’s opportunity with the Rockies was derailed before the regular season began.

The right-hander suffered an elbow injury during spring training and underwent Tommy John surgery in March, ending his season before he could make his Major League debut.

Colorado subsequently reported that Petit resumed throwing in August, with his recovery targeting a potential return in 2027.

Now, his next opportunity will come back with the organization that originally drafted him.

Tigers Add Pitching Depth Without Using 40-Man Spot

The timing is particularly interesting considering Detroit’s recent roster moves.

As we reported following Monday’s major roster shakeup, Harris removed four players from the 40-man roster while addressing the club’s offseason roster crunch.

The Tigers also entered the week facing several important roster deadlines, including the November 17 deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.

Bringing Petit back without placing him on the 40-man roster gives Detroit another pitching prospect to develop without sacrificing an immediate roster spot.

Of course, Petit still faces a lengthy recovery following surgery, and there is no guarantee he will contribute at the Major League level in 2027.

But considering his impressive 2025 minor league numbers and the fact that Colorado thought enough of him to make him the first selection in the Rule 5 Draft, this is a worthwhile addition for Detroit.

The Tigers lost RJ Petit last winter. Now, they’re getting another chance to see what he can become.