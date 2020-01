According to the Detroit Tigers, they are bringing back shortstop Jordy Mercer as they have agreed to a Minor League contract.

Mercer will also receive an invite to Major League Spring Training.

In 2019, Mercer batted .270 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in 74 games.