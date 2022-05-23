Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame pitcher and current Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster Jack Morris has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.

Tigers Hall-of-Famer and Bally's analyst Jack Morris tested positive for COVID. Craig Monroe is filling in for him on the broadcast and Johnny Kane will do the middle innings on radio with Dan Dickerson. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) May 23, 2022

Former Tigers outfielder Craig Monroe will fill in for Morris on television broadcasts for the time being, while Johnny Kane will join Dan Dickerson on radio broadcasts during the middle innings.

Jack Morris won’t be in the broadcast booth for the immediate future.

Morris helped the Tigers win the 1984 World Series, pitching two complete-game victories as they secured their first championship since 1968. He would also suit up for the Minnesota Twins, helping them to the title in 1991 while also being named World Series MVP. He would also receive Cy Young votes seven times and MVP votes five times over the course of his career.

