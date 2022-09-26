The Corner

The Detroit Tigers BROOMED the White Sox!

By Amy Price
The Detroit Tigers WIN! How awesome to sweep a divisional rival and knock them out of the playoff hunt? The Detroit Tigers just walloped the Chicago White Sox and RUINED their season! Playing spoiler is so much fun!

