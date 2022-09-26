The Detroit Tigers BROOMED the White Sox!

The Detroit Tigers WIN! How awesome to sweep a divisional rival and knock them out of the playoff hunt? The Detroit Tigers just walloped the Chicago White Sox and RUINED their season! Playing spoiler is so much fun!

About The Show:

The Corner with A.J Reilly – The official Detroit Tigers Podcast for DSN! Hosted by AJ Reilly. New episodes are LIVE Monday and Thursday every week at 6 pm.