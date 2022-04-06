Detroit Tigers bullpen suffers huge blow as Opening Day looms

With Opening Day just two sleeps away, the Detroit Tigers have announced that they will be starting the 2022 season without three of their relief pitchers.

Just moments ago, the Tigers tweeted out that they will be without Andrew Chafin, Kyle Funkhouser, and Jose Cisnero to start the season.

Both Chafin and Funkhouser have been placed on the 10-day IL, while the biggest loss is Cisnero has been placed on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Here is a look at all of the roster moves they made on Wednesday.