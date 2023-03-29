Detroit Tigers bullpen to feature 8 pitchers to start 2023 season

The Detroit Tigers bullpen has been announced for the start of the 2023 season. Manager AJ Hinch has decided to carry eight bullpen pitchers, who each bring something unique to the table. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the bullpen will include Alex Lange, Jose Cisnero, Jason Foley, Tyler Alexander, Trey Wingenter, Chasen Shreve, Mason Englert, and Garrett Hill.

Lange is expected to work leverage situations from the seventh inning on and is likely to get plenty of chances in the closer role for the Detroit Tigers. With a swing-and-miss rate of 44%, his curveball is a force to be reckoned with, and his changeup has also improved. Cisnero, who missed some time with an illness in the spring, will also be part of the bullpen. Although he had a choppy spring, his four-seamer was back up to 96 mph by the end. Foley is another valuable member of the bullpen. With his 96-mph bowling ball sinker, he can induce ground balls on 56.5% of the balls put in play against him. Alexander, with his versatility and length, will be a key component of the bullpen. He closed out his spring in style, working four scoreless innings, and will use a slider grip against lefties. Wingenter is another interesting addition to the bullpen. Although he hadn't pitched in three years, he was throwing his elite power slider in the spring, and the Tigers took a chance on him. Shreve has proven to be a dependable short-inning reliever for nine seasons in the big leagues. His best pitch is his splitter, which allows him to effectively handle hitters from both sides of the plate. Englert displayed remarkable physical and mental maturity this spring as a Rule 5 draftee. The Tigers aimed to cultivate a few bulk-inning relievers during spring training to support their projected starting rotation of five players who had shortened seasons, and Hill was a part of this development strategy.

The Detroit Tigers have assembled a diverse and talented bullpen for the 2023 season, featuring eight pitchers with unique skills and strengths. With a mix of established veterans and promising young players, the Tigers' bullpen appears poised to play a critical role in the team's success this season. Keep an eye out for standout performances from pitchers like Alex Lange, Jason Foley, and Chasen Shreve, who bring a variety of weapons to the mound, as well as emerging talents like Trey Wingenter and Garrett Hill, who could surprise fans and analysts alike with their contributions to the team.