Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers C Eric Haase blasted with foreign substance after walk-off sacrifice fly [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Don't look now but the Detroit Tigers are within one game of .500 following their 6-5 extra-innings win over the Chicago White Sox. One of the heroes of Sunday's game was C Eric Haase, who came up in the bottom of the tenth inning with runners on first and third. Haase did his job by hitting a fly ball that was deep enough to score Spencer Torkelson, who tagged up and easily scored. As the Tigers were celebrating, Tigers SS Javier Baez blasted Haase with a foreign substance (probably baby powder or rosin).

Detroit Tigers Eric Haase

Detroit Tigers C Eric Haase blasted with foreign substance after walk-off sacrifice fly

Watch as Haase picks up the game-winning sacrifice fly before getting blasted with a powdery substance.

The Tigers are rolling

After taking 3 of 4 against the White Sox, the Tigers are now just one game below .500 and just one game behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central.

Up next for the Tigers is a three-game set at Comerica Park against the Texas Rangers.

