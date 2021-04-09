Detroit Tigers C Wilson Ramos hits absolute bomb into the trees [Video]

Bombs away!

On Friday night, with the Detroit Tigers trailing the Cleveland Indians 4-0 in the top of the 8th inning, Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos hit a home run that just kept going.

Watch as Ramos’ third home run of the season flies into the trees in center field at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

