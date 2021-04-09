Detroit Tigers C Wilson Ramos hits absolute bomb into the trees [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Bombs away!

On Friday night, with the Detroit Tigers trailing the Cleveland Indians 4-0 in the top of the 8th inning, Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos hit a home run that just kept going.

Watch as Ramos’ third home run of the season flies into the trees in center field at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

As Ernie Harwell would say, that ball is LONG GONE! Wilson Ramos sent that one 443 feet into the trees in center field for his third home run of the season. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/ARYeiFho67 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 10, 2021