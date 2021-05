Sharing is caring!

It hasn’t been a season to remember for the Detroit Tigers, and that’s putting it mildly. And now, they could be without one of the few players in the lineup that’s displayed power thus far on the year.

Catcher Wilson Ramos left this afternoon’s game against the Boston Red Sox with lower back tightness:

Catcher Wilson Ramos left today's game with low back tightness. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 6, 2021

So far in 2021, Ramos has launched six home runs in his first year in Detroit.