Are the Detroit Tigers about to call up Casey Mize to make MLB debut?
That is the question that many are asking themselves as the Tigers still have not listed a starting pitcher for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
As pointed out by Evan Woodberry, this could mean the Tigers are waiting to see if Rony Garcia is available or it could mean a “Mystery Candidate” could get the start.
Could that “Mystery Candidate” be the Tigers No. 1 prospect, Casey Mize?
Time will tell but this is certainly something to pay close attention to if you are a Tigers’ fan.