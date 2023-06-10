Detroit Tigers call-up spells bad news for Akil Baddoo

The Detroit Tigers extended their losing streak to seven games on Friday night at Comerica Park, losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Adding to their woes, the team faced a setback as outfielder Akil Baddoo was forced to leave the game early after sustaining a right quadriceps injury. Now, the Tigers could be without Baddoo for a while.

Key Points

Detroit Tigers call-up spells bad news for Baddoo

On Friday, the Tigers announced they had claimed OF Nick Solak off waivers, and according to Evan Woodberry, Solak already has a locker in the Tigers locker room, which means he has already been called up from Toledo. With Solak coming to Detroit, it is very likely that the Tigers will announce that Baddo is heading to the injured list.

Bottom Line: Tigers will likely be without Baddoo

The Tigers find themselves in a challenging position as their losing streak continues to mount. The departure of Baddoo due to a right quadriceps injury only exacerbates their struggles, raising concerns about the team's performance and the duration of Baddoo's absence. The arrival of Nick Solak further indicates potential changes in the Tigers' roster, signaling a need for adjustments and adaptation.