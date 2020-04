Back in 2011, with the Detroit Tigers leading the Angels 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Carlos Guillen took Jared Weaver to a full count before launching a solo home run to right field. Following the bomb, Guillen watched his work and then flipped his bat, much to the dismay of Weaver.

Weaver retaliated by throwing at the head of Alex Avila on the next pitch, resulting in him being ejected from the game.