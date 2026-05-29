Detroit Tigers Announce Unfortunate Decision on Casey Mize

The Detroit Tigers received more disappointing injury news on Friday.

Just two days after right-hander Casey Mize exited his start against the Los Angeles Angels, the club officially placed the former No. 1 overall pick on the 15-day injured list with right adductor inflammation. The move is retroactive to May 28.

In a corresponding roster move, the Tigers activated right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske from the 60-day injured list and added him to the 26-man roster.

Detroit also announced that left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter has been transferred to the 60-day injured list to create room for Brieske on the 40-man roster.

Casey Mize Injury Forces Another Tigers Rotation Change

The news comes as a significant blow to a Tigers club that has already been battling injuries throughout its pitching staff.

Mize left Wednesday night’s game after four scoreless innings against the Angels. At the time, he appeared to be dealing with discomfort in the same area that had previously sidelined him earlier this season.

While the Tigers initially hoped the issue might be minor, Friday’s roster move confirms that the organization believes Mize will need additional time to recover.

The 29-year-old has been one of Detroit’s most effective starters when healthy this season.

Casey Mize Was Enjoying a Strong 2026 Season

Before landing on the injured list, Mize had quietly put together one of the best stretches of his Major League career.

In nine starts this season, he posted a 2.27 ERA, a 0.965 WHIP, and recorded 49 strikeouts across 47.2 innings.

Those numbers made him one of the Tigers’ most reliable pitchers, especially with fellow ace Tarik Skubal currently sidelined following elbow surgery.

Mize had allowed just two earned runs over his previous 16.2 innings since returning from an earlier stint on the injured list.

That recent success makes this latest setback even more frustrating for both the player and the organization.

Beau Brieske Returns to Detroit

The silver lining for Detroit is the return of Brieske.

The right-hander has spent the first part of the season recovering from injury but now returns to provide additional depth for a pitching staff that desperately needs reinforcements.

Brieske has appeared in a variety of roles during his Tigers career, serving as both a starter and reliever. His versatility could prove valuable as manager A.J. Hinch works to navigate another injury-related challenge.

Tigers Continue to Battle Injury Problems

The Tigers entered the 2026 season with legitimate postseason expectations and were widely viewed as favorites to win the American League Central.

Instead, injuries have become one of the defining storylines of the season.

Now, with both Skubal and Mize sidelined, Detroit finds itself searching for answers while trying to keep pace in an increasingly competitive American League playoff race.

For the Tigers, Friday’s announcement was another reminder that staying healthy may ultimately be just as important as anything that happens on the field.