Detroit Tigers Return Package for Casey Mize Revealed

The Detroit Tigers’ return for Casey Mize has reportedly been revealed.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Detroit is sending Mize and infielder Gage Workman to the San Diego Padres in exchange for left-hander Kash Mayfield and left-hander Jackson Wolf.

The move came together moments before the MLB trade deadline, giving the Tigers two pitching additions while San Diego lands a solid starter for its postseason push.

Tigers Land Padres’ No. 2 Prospect

Mayfield is the clear centerpiece of the deal.

The 21-year-old left-hander is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Padres’ organization in the attached 2026 MLB Pipeline rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds and was pitching at the Single-A level.

Adding one of San Diego’s top prospects gives Detroit another high-upside arm for a system that has already undergone major changes following the trades of Mize and Tarik Skubal.

Mayfield’s age and prospect status make him the long-term prize in the package.

Jackson Wolf Adds More Left-Handed Pitching Depth

Detroit is also receiving Wolf, a 27-year-old left-hander who has already appeared in the major leagues.

The 6-foot-7 starter was selected by San Diego in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of West Virginia. He has one career major-league appearance, allowing three earned runs over five innings.

Wolf gives the Tigers an older, more experienced arm who could potentially provide depth closer to the major-league level.

He is not the headline piece of the trade, but he offers Detroit another option as the organization begins rebuilding its rotation following two major deadline deals.

Gage Workman Included With Mize

The Tigers are not sending Mize to San Diego alone.

Workman is also included in the trade, giving the Padres an additional infield option as part of the final package.

That detail raises the price Detroit paid to acquire Mayfield, though the Tigers clearly viewed the young left-hander as valuable enough to include another player in the deal.

What the Trade Means for Detroit

Mize leaves Detroit in the middle of his best major-league season.

The 29-year-old posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.992 WHIP and 85 strikeouts across 86⅔ innings in 2026. He also earned the first All-Star selection of his career in 2025.

With Mize scheduled to reach free agency after the season, the Tigers chose to convert his final months of team control into two left-handed pitchers.

The decision gives Detroit another premium prospect, but it also removes a second major starter from a team that remained within reach of the postseason race.

Bottom Line

The Tigers are reportedly receiving Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf from the Padres for Casey Mize and Gage Workman.

Mayfield, San Diego’s No. 2 prospect, is the centerpiece of the return. Wolf adds another left-handed starting option with major-league experience.

Detroit has now traded both Mize and Skubal, dramatically reshaping its pitching future in a matter of days.

The return is built around upside.

Whether that upside becomes enough to justify losing an All-Star starter will take years to answer.