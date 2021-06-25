Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner tweets out photos of wife, new baby [Photos]

by

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner, who is currently rehabbing from a hamstring injury, is the proud father of a new baby boy!

Just moments ago, Greiner took to Twitter to tweet out a couple of photos of his wife Madison and his new baby, Hayes Matthew Greiner.

Hayes, who was born on Friday at 5:18 p.m., weighs 7 lbs. 5 oz.

Congrats to Grayson and Madison! May God bless Hayes!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.