Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner tweets out photos of wife, new baby [Photos]

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner, who is currently rehabbing from a hamstring injury, is the proud father of a new baby boy!
Just moments ago, Greiner took to Twitter to tweet out a couple of photos of his wife Madison and his new baby, Hayes Matthew Greiner.
Hayes, who was born on Friday at 5:18 p.m., weighs 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Congrats to Grayson and Madison! May God bless Hayes!
Hayes Matthew Greiner || 06/25/21 ||
5:18 PM || 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Mama and baby are doing amazing. You are so loved little guy 💙 pic.twitter.com/rH6svoIRp3
— Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) June 26, 2021