Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner tweets out photos of wife, new baby [Photos]

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner, who is currently rehabbing from a hamstring injury, is the proud father of a new baby boy!

Just moments ago, Greiner took to Twitter to tweet out a couple of photos of his wife Madison and his new baby, Hayes Matthew Greiner.

Hayes, who was born on Friday at 5:18 p.m., weighs 7 lbs. 5 oz.

Congrats to Grayson and Madison! May God bless Hayes!

Hayes Matthew Greiner || 06/25/21 ||

5:18 PM || 7 lbs. 5 oz. Mama and baby are doing amazing. You are so loved little guy 💙 pic.twitter.com/rH6svoIRp3 — Grayson Greiner (@ggreiner21) June 26, 2021