Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers explains his argument with umpire James Hoye

There were some fireworks during Friday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, and they weren't in celebration of a Tigers win. Catcher Jake Rogers, who played a major part in Detroit's six runs thanks to his 7th and 8th home runs of the year, got into a heated discussion with home plate umpire James Hoye late in the game.

Jake Rogers helped power Detroit's offense Friday night

It was Rogers who was integral to the Tigers breaking out of an offensive slump, as he belted not one but two home runs as part of the team's six-run performance.

Rogers was beefing with home plate umpire James Hoye over catcher interference

As Rogers would explain later on, home plate umpire James Hoye and he had a frank exchange of ideas in the 9th inning after he was called twice for catcher interference, something that he didn't take kindly to.

“(Hoye) was pretty upset with me because I thought they were out of the box,” said Rogers in the clubhouse. “I brought it up (in the 9th inning) and he didn't like that I kept bringing it up.“

“It's huge,” he said, as both of the calls indirectly led to Diamondbacks runs. “It's ridiculous. I hate it. I hate that it happened.”

“I think I've had one catcher's interference. I've never had it happen twice in a game.”

Wrapping It Up: Double home-run night will be great for Jake Rogers' confidence

Despite having decided to shave off his signature handlebar mustache, Rogers demonstrated the power of his bat with his pair of home runs.

We're hoping to see that kind of swagger pay off for Rogers and the Tigers moving forward. He and the rest of his teammates are back in action this afternoon at Comerica Park in the sandwich game of their series against Arizona; it will be Joey Wentz on the bump.