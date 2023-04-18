Detroit Tigers CF Riley Greene, who is still just 22 years old, is currently leading the team in strikeouts this season, with 21. However, he has also been a consistent contributor to the team by getting on base, with 13 hits and 5 walks in 2023. Despite this, he admits that he is not swinging the bat to his full potential and needs to work on hitting the ball in the air, rather than on the ground.

Detroit Tigers CF Riley Greene says he's ‘Not swinging it how he can swing it'

While speaking to reporters, Greene said he is not swinging the bat well, but he is still confident.

“I feel like I'm not swinging it like Riley Greene can swing it, obviously, but I'm in a good spot mentally, which is 90% of everything,” said Greene. “I just got to work through some things and get the ball in the air. I'm hitting the ball on the ground more.”

Bottom Line – A Tiger can change its stripes

While Greene may not be swinging the bat to his full potential at the moment, he has shown that he has the skills and potential to be a great player for the Tigers. He is an extremely confident player, and you can bet he will continue to do everything in his power to make sure that he gets back on track. When Greene figures out his swing, he has the potential to be the best player on the team.