Detroit Tigers change up lineup for series opener vs. Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

The Detroit Tigers will look to bounce back from a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals when they begin a new series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

When the Tigers take the field at Comerica Park, they will have a new-look lineup as Harold Castro will be getting the nod at 3B over Jeimer Candelario, who has yet to get his first hit in 2020.

On the mound for the Tigers will be Spencer Turnbull, who pitched well in his first outing of the season (5 IP, 1 ER, 8 K), which just so happened to come against the Reds. The Tigers won that game 3-2, though Turnbull did not get the victory.

Will the Tigers move to 5-3 on the season or will they drop back to .500?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

