Detroit Tigers change mind about Miguel Cabrera’s availability

Following Wednesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch told the meeting that Miguel Cabrera, who is sitting on 499 career home runs, WOULD be in the starting lineup for Thursday’s game.

“We’re not going to test baseball fate,” Hinch said Wednesday night. “We really want him to hit it whenever he’s supposed to hit it. Maybe it’s tomorrow, maybe it’s not. It’s not easy to walk up there and say, ‘Today’s the day I’m going to hit a homer,’ even for Miguel Cabrera. It’s so hard to predict.”

“He wants to win tomorrow, and that’s what he let me know,” Hinch said. “He gives us the best chance to win when he’s at DH.”

Well, the Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s finale vs. the Orioles and Miggy IS NOT in the lineup.

This means that barring him pinch-hitting in today’s game, the next shot Cabrera will get for home run No. 500 will be on Friday night at Comerica Park.

Today’s game, which can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket, will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.

