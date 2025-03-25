Detroit Tigers Change Scoreboard for 2025 Season [Photo]

If you’re heading to Comerica Park this season, you’ll spot a noticeable change out beyond the outfield. The signature cursive “Tigers” that once sat atop the scoreboard has officially been swapped out for something new. Now, in its place, are bright white letters that spell out “Comerica Park,” giving the scoreboard a cleaner and more modern appearance.

Click Here to see the photos from ClickonDetroit.com

Saying Goodbye to a Familiar Sight

For years, the old “Tigers” script was a fun staple — sometimes glowing in team colors, sometimes decked out in tiger stripes. Even after the team upgraded and expanded the scoreboard last season, that iconic sign stayed put. But as the team looks ahead to a new season, they decided to make a subtle, yet meaningful change, shifting the focus from tradition to a fresh start.

Home Opener Around the Corner

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the update in person. While the Tigers open their season on March 27 in Los Angeles against the reigning World Series champs, they’ll return home for their first game at Comerica Park on April 4. That’s when fans can check out the updated look — hopefully while celebrating plenty of runs.

The Bottom Line

It’s more than just a change in signage — it’s a small symbol of new energy for 2025. The Tigers are embracing a fresh look at Comerica Park, and with any luck, they’ll be lighting up that scoreboard often this season.