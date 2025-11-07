Tigers Add Pitcher Jack Little, Reinstate Six Key Arms from Injured List

The Detroit Tigers made a series of roster moves on Thursday that show the front office is already deep into its offseason planning. The team claimed right-hander Jack Little off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and reinstated six pitchers from the 60-day injured list, including several key arms expected to factor into the 2026 rotation and bullpen mix.

Who is Jack Little?

The newest Tiger, Jack Little, is a 27-year-old right-hander who’s already had a whirlwind 2025 season. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Stanford. where he set the program’s all-time saves record. Little made his Major League debut in June with the Dodgers before being picked up by Pittsburgh in August.

He spent the final stretch of the year with Triple-A Indianapolis, finishing with a 4.64 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and 22 walks across 62 innings. While his command has wavered at times, Detroit clearly sees upside in the righty’s potential.

The Reinforcements Return

Alongside Little’s addition, the Tigers announced the reinstatement of six pitchers from the 60-day injured list:

Beau Brieske (RHP)

Jason Foley (RHP)

Jackson Jobe (RHP)

Ty Madden (RHP)

Reese Olson (RHP)

Sean Guenther (LHP)

It’s a significant infusion of arms, and one that immediately reshapes the depth chart. Each of these pitchers has shown flashes of big-league promise, and several (notably Jobe and Olson) are considered key pieces of Detroit’s long-term pitching core.

What It Means for Detroit

This is the time of year when front offices get surgical with their rosters, and Thursday’s moves reflect that. By reclaiming Little and reinstating their injured pitchers, the Tigers are setting the table for bigger decisions ahead, who to protect, who to DFA, and how to construct a bullpen that struggled at times in 2025.

Don’t expect Little’s move to be the last. Detroit’s front office will likely continue exploring low-risk, high-upside arms through waivers and minor trades as they look to stabilize a pitching staff that’s been hit hard by injuries and inconsistency.

Still, adding a guy like Little, a Stanford product with a history of closing experience and a live arm, is exactly the kind of move that fits Harris’ offseason blueprint: cheap depth with potential upside.