Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers claim Nick Solak off waivers, make decision on Spencer Turnbull

By W.G. Brady
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have made a pair of roster moves prior to their matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Friday, the Tigers announced they have claimed INF Nick Solak off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, and have optioned him to Triple-A Toledo. In order to make room for Solak on the 40-man roster., the Tigers have transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL.

Key Points

  • The Tigers announced a pair of roster moves on Friday
  • Solak has been claimed off waivers
  • Turnbull has been transferred to the 60-day IL

Who Is Nick Solak?

Solak, who is 28, was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the 2nd Round of the 2016 MLB Draft. From 2019-2023, Solak has played in 254 Major League Baseball Games (253 with the Texas Rangers and 1 with the Braves). In those games, he batted .252 with 21 home runs and 93 RBIs.

Turnbull transferred to the 60-day IL

This is obviously a bummer for Turnbull and the Tigers as he was expected to be a big piece of their rotation in 2023. Before getting injured, he went 1-4 with a 7.26 ERA in seven starts. We certainly wish him the best of luck as he continues to rebab.

Latest News

Paul Tyler

2 Moves Former Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila Regrets

Ex-Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila listed the two moves he regrets most.
