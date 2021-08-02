Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization.
Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros.
Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo.
— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 2, 2021