Detroit Tigers NewsDetroit Tigers Transactions

Detroit Tigers claim SS Jermaine Palacios, DFA Drew Hutchinson

We have some minor Detroit Tigers news to pass along to you this evening, including claiming a shortstop from the Minnesota Twins.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Tigers
Inside the Article
Which moves did the Detroit Tigers make?Who is Detroit Tigers SS Jermaine Palacios?

We have some minor Detroit Tigers news to pass along to you this evening, including claiming a shortstop from the Minnesota Twins.

Featured Videos

Per the MLB transactions page (via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic), the Tigers made a pair of moves on Tuesday.

Which moves did the Detroit Tigers make?

As you can see below, the Tigers have designated P Drew Hutchinson for assignment and have claimed SS Jermaine Palacios from the Minnesota Twins.

Who is Detroit Tigers SS Jermaine Palacios?

Jermaine Palacios, who is 25, made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2022. In 30 games, he batted .143 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Detroit Tigers Draft Jace Jung
Detroit Tigers Draft Jace Jung
TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Elmer Soderblom Elmer Soderblom’s spot on Red Wings comes with a condition
Next Article Marvin Bagley III Detroit Pistons PF Marvin Bagley III suffers non-contact injury
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Moritz Seider
2nd-year defenseman Moritz Seider impressing Derek Lalonde
Marvin Bagley III
Detroit Pistons PF Marvin Bagley III suffers non-contact injury
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers claim SS Jermaine Palacios, DFA Drew Hutchinson
Elmer Soderblom
Elmer Soderblom’s spot on Red Wings comes with a condition
Lost your password?