Detroit Tigers claim SS Jermaine Palacios, DFA Drew Hutchinson

We have some minor Detroit Tigers news to pass along to you this evening, including claiming a shortstop from the Minnesota Twins.

Per the MLB transactions page (via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic), the Tigers made a pair of moves on Tuesday.

Which moves did the Detroit Tigers make?

As you can see below, the Tigers have designated P Drew Hutchinson for assignment and have claimed SS Jermaine Palacios from the Minnesota Twins.

Couple of Tigers moves, per the MLB transactions page. They’ve DFA’d Drew Hutchison and claimed SS Jermaine Palacios from the Twins pic.twitter.com/6bh96UfuvJ — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 11, 2022

Who is Detroit Tigers SS Jermaine Palacios?

Jermaine Palacios, who is 25, made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2022. In 30 games, he batted .143 with two home runs and six RBIs.