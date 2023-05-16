Detroit Tigers claim superb RHP Seth Elledge off waivers

The Detroit Tigers have a new member of their pitching staff, thanks to an addition made earlier this afternoon. According to multiple reports, they've claimed RHP Seth Elledge off the wavier wire; he had previously played in the New York Mets organization after being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2017.

Why It Matters – Seth Elledge has bounced around in his professional career

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have transferred Beau Brieske to the 60-day injured list.

- Advertisement -

A native of Dallas, Texas, he would play college ball at Dallas Baptist University and would later play with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

The Mariners would eventually select him in the 2017 MLB Draft (Round 4) and soon make his debut with the Everett AquaSox of the Low-A Northwest League before being promoted to the Clinton LumberKings of the Single-A Midwest League.

In June of 2018, he'd be traded to the Cardinals and would eventually go 1–0 with a 4.63 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.

In March of 2022, he'd sign a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves and spend the bulk of time in the minors, posting a 1-5 record and 3.88 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 3 saves in 46.1 innings pitched.

This past April, he'd be claimed off waivers by the Mets and optioned to their Triple-A affiliate.

- Advertisement -

Wrapping It Up – Seth Elledge has been optioned to Triple-A

Elledge has already been optioned to Detroit's Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, where he'll work on honing his craft until being potentially needed at the Major League level.