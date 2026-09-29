Report: Tigers Part Ways With Two of Hinch’s Coaches

The Detroit Tigers finished with a 76-86 record this season and missed the playoffs. When a team misses the postseason, consequences usually follow, and two Detroit Tigers coaches will not be back next season.

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Cody Stavenhagen and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the moves Tuesday, writing that two changes are coming to A.J. Hinch’s staff.

“The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with at least two members of their coaching staff. First-base coach Anthony Sanders and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves will not return next season, team and league sources with knowledge of the decisions who were not authorized to speak publicly told The Athletic on Tuesday.” Cody Stavenhagen and Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

Anthony Sanders Lasted One Season in Detroit

Sanders was only with the Tigers for one season after spending six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. He was Detroit’s first base coach this season. One of the most alarming stats for Detroit this season was that they only stole 58 bases, which ranked 29th in MLB. However, they stole 18 of those 58 bases in the month of September.

Juan Nieves Had Been on Detroit’s Staff Since 2021

Nieves was previously a pitching coach for the Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate. He joined Detroit’s staff in 2021. He also served as the pitching coach of the Boston Red Sox from 2013-2015 and the Miami Marlins from 2016-2018. With Sanders and Nieves no longer on the staff, it will be interesting to see what Detroit does to replace them.