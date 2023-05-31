Detroit Tigers’ Colt Keith shifted to 2B for Erie, a sign of things to come?

Last night the Detroit Tigers AA affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves, got their six-game series started against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, who are the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The SeaWolves got the series started with an 11-1 win. Prior to the game, when their starting lineup was posted, and it was announced, the Tigers' second-ranked prospect and the MLB's 84th-ranked prospect, Colt Keith, would be starting at second base for the first time this season.

Breaking: the @erie_seawolves lineup for tonight is set and big-time #tigers prospect Colt Keith is playing second base. Could be a big move going forward as he looks to move up in the system. — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) May 30, 2023

Colt Keith by the numbers

Colt Keith started making a name for himself last fall in the Arizona Fall League, posting a slash line of .344/.463/.541 with three home runs and ten RBI. At Spring Training, he continued the hype posting a slash line of .261/.370/.696, two home runs, and three RBI in 16 games. It is no secret that Colt Keith has been on fire at the plate as of late for the SeaWolves, he has a seven-game hitting streak, and just last Tuesday, he hit for the cycle. Keith also was named player of the week for the week of May 16th.

So far this season for Erie, he has a slash line of .329/.399/.576, a .975 OPS with nine home runs and 38 RBI in 41 games. In those 41 games, 35 were at 3B, five at DH, and one at 2B. His numbers in last night's game at 2B were that he had a 1.000 fielding percentage, with three total chances, two putouts, and one assist.

Why it matters for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers currently have marched out seven different players at second base Jonathan Schoop, Zack Short, Zach McKinstry, Nick Maton, Ryan Krediler, Andy Ibanez, and Matt Vierling. Schoop and McKinstry have gotten the bulk of the work at second base, with Schoop playing 25 games and McKinstry playing 23. Schoop has struggled this season, while McKinstry has been solid, especially leading off in the Tigers lineup. Now, with the injury to Riley Greene; McKinstry could be needed in the outfield.

The question becomes: “What’s next for Colt Keith?” Should he be called up to AAA Toledo, or is this getting him ready to be called up to Detroit and potentially replace Schoop, who has gone 18-80 with a slash line of .225/295/.288? Keith tonight went 3-5 with three RBI; his bat in the Tigers lineup could provide a solid boost.