Detroit Tigers Comment on Craig Monroe’s Mysterious Absence

Tigers, Bally Sports Detroit Issue Statement on Craig Monroe’s Absence

Craig Monroe, the lead analyst for Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit, has been off the air since June 9 due to a personal matter. This was confirmed in a joint statement issued by the Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit on Friday. The statement provided limited information and directed any further inquiries to Monroe himself.

“Craig Monroe is addressing a personal matter and is not on the broadcast schedule,” read the statement. “Any further questions should be directed to Craig.”

Temporary Replacement and Speculation

During Craig Monroe’s absence, Dan Petry has stepped in as the analyst for the Tigers’ broadcasts. Petry covered all six games of the recent road trip alongside play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti. With Monroe not accompanying the team and the lack of detailed information, fans and observers have been left speculating about the nature of his absence.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Monroe is not listed for any upcoming games, leaving his return date uncertain. Since his last appearance, Monroe has missed 10 games, including the series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Craig Monroe’s Broadcasting Career and Current Team Dynamics

Craig Monroe, a former Tigers outfielder from 2002-07, transitioned to broadcasting in 2012 as a studio analyst and was promoted to lead analyst in 2023. Despite the Tigers’ broadcast team ranking last in Awful Announcing’s 2023 MLB local broadcaster rankings, Benetti’s arrival as the play-by-play announcer this season has been a positive addition, improving the overall broadcast experience.

In Monroe’s absence, other analysts such as Carlos Peña, Kirk Gibson, and Todd Jones have also taken turns in the booth. Monroe was slated to cover approximately 80 games this season, but it is unclear when he will be able to resume his duties.

Privacy and Future Updates

While specific details about Craig Monroe’s personal matter remain undisclosed, the Tigers and Bally Sports Detroit have respected his privacy. The statement emphasizes Monroe’s need for privacy and suggests that any updates regarding his return will be handled cautiously and empathetically. Fans and the broadcasting community continue to hope for Monroe’s return to the booth.

Written by W.G. Brady

