Detroit Tigers complete first post-Al Avila trade

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have completed their first post-Al Avila trade.

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers Player Development Twitter account tweeted out that the Tigers have acquired LHP Ricardo Sanchez from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

Sanchez, who is 25, last pitched in Major League Baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2020. In three games (5.1 innings pitched), he posted a 6.75 ERA.

In 21 starts with the Phillies Triple-A team this season, Sanchez was 6-4 with a 4.79 ERA. During that time (92 innings pitched), he had 83 strikeouts and 34 walks.

The Tigers have acquired LHP Ricardo Sanchez from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations. He's been assigned to Triple A Toledo. — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) August 14, 2022

